Toronto's biggest sports bar is getting a new name and makeover
Big changes are coming to the biggest sports bar in Toronto.
Real Sports Bar and Grill is rebranding itself as the stripped-down RS (Real Sports). The branding change involves a slick new logo, a redesign of the space, and a new menu.
According to a fact sheet, the rebrand positions RS as "more than just a sports bar. RS is a modern and premium culinary and entertainment destination for an elevated food, music and sports experience."
"RS embraces the essence of the former Real Sports while offering a completely new, elevated experience that attracts guests all hours of the day."
A new look courtesy of Toronto's award-winning DesignAgency pays homage to the Leafs and Raps with a colour scheme of burgundy and navy, with metallic accents that represent the championship trophies they've won.
The space has been re-conceived as two areas: a main "Arena" area with prime views of the newly improved giant screen at RS and a private dining room designed to look like a press box (complete with On Air sign), and a "Resto" area with a grand central bar and a stage for live music several nights a week.
A new globally-inspired menu with a local, sustainable focus and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options brings in a pizza program and utilizes a new smoker for items like brisket, burnt ends and pulled jackfruit.
The public will officially be able to experience the new RS starting October 7.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments