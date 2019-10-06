Toronto's biggest sports bar is getting a new name and makeover

Big changes are coming to the biggest sports bar in Toronto.

Real Sports Bar and Grill is rebranding itself as the stripped-down RS (Real Sports). The branding change involves a slick new logo, a redesign of the space, and a new menu.

According to a fact sheet, the rebrand positions RS as "more than just a sports bar. RS is a modern and premium culinary and entertainment destination for an elevated food, music and sports experience."

"RS embraces the essence of the former Real Sports while offering a completely new, elevated experience that attracts guests all hours of the day."

A new look courtesy of Toronto's award-winning DesignAgency pays homage to the Leafs and Raps with a colour scheme of burgundy and navy, with metallic accents that represent the championship trophies they've won.

The space has been re-conceived as two areas: a main "Arena" area with prime views of the newly improved giant screen at RS and a private dining room designed to look like a press box (complete with On Air sign), and a "Resto" area with a grand central bar and a stage for live music several nights a week.

A new globally-inspired menu with a local, sustainable focus and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options brings in a pizza program and utilizes a new smoker for items like brisket, burnt ends and pulled jackfruit.

The public will officially be able to experience the new RS starting October 7.