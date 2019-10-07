This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Figo, A & W, Bar Raval, Pizza Nova, Sharetea

This week on DineSafe a number of popular chains landed conditional passes upon inspection. Pizza Nova, A & W and Tim Hortons all fell short when Toronto health inspectors stopped by.

Bar Raval (505 College St.)

Inspected on: September 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Basil Box (441 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Eat BKK Thai Kitchen (989 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: September 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Figo (295 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: September 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (340 Front St. West)

Inspected on: September 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Lee Chen (214 King St. West)

Inspected on: October 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pizza Nova (240 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: October 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Tealish (367 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: October 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hermes Bakery (2885 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: October 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (40 King St. West)

Inspected on: October 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Yummy Pizza (1745 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Inspected on: October 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.

KaKa All You Can Eat (655 Bay St.)

Inspected on: October 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Mean Bao (1440 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Real Fruit Bubble Tea (220 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Sharetea (101 Esther Shiner Blvd.)