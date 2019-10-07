Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Figo, A & W, Bar Raval, Pizza Nova, Sharetea

This week on DineSafe a number of popular chains landed conditional passes upon inspection. Pizza Nova, A & W and Tim Hortons all fell short when Toronto health inspectors stopped by.

Find out what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Bar Raval (505 College St.)
  • Inspected on: September 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Basil Box (441 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Eat BKK Thai Kitchen (989 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: September 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Figo (295 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (340 Front St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Lee Chen (214 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 1, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pizza Nova (240 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 1, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Tealish (367 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 1, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hermes Bakery (2885 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: October 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (40 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Swiss Chalet/Harvey's (266 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: October 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Yummy Pizza (1745 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
A & W (85 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.
KaKa All You Can Eat (655 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: October 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mean Bao (1440 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Real Fruit Bubble Tea (220 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Sharetea (101 Esther Shiner Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: October 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

