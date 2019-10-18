Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
sky dragon toronto

Toronto dim sum restaurant shut down by health inspectors

Chinatown's dim sum restaurant in the sky has been closed down by the city after failing to protect its restaurant from bugs. 

Sky Dragon, the longtime restaurant sitting at the top of Dragon City Mall, has been closed since yesterday after failing its Public Health inspection. 

According to the DineSafe report, the restaurant had a total of six infractions, three of which were crucial. 

sky dragon torontoCrucial offences included permitting a health hazard, in this case, insects. 

Less severe (but still bad) was Sky Dragon's failure to protect its premises from the breeding and harbouring of said insects. 

Lead photo by

@foodsisterhood

