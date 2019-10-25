Jack Astor's just shut down another Toronto location

It looks like Jack Astor's in Toronto is as tired and played out as its name.

In the wake of a busy St. Lawrence Market location being rebranded as Duke's Refresher, it seems the Jack Astor's at 133 John is also closing down. Or perhaps it's headed for a similar rebrand?

Jack Astor's could not be reached for comment, but Reddit is having a field day when it comes to memories both good and bad of this once-popular location of the in-your-face chain.

A photo posted to the message board site shows the 133 John location of Jack Astor's as closed with all signage and branding removed.