Jack Astor's just shut down one of their Toronto restaurants

One of the busiest locations of over-the-top bar chain Jack Astor's has just closed on Front St. near landmark and tourist attraction St. Lawrence Market.

Though a spokesperson says they Jack Astor's is "sad to leave our longtime home" in the space, they revealed that their "parent company, Service Inspired Restaurants, was looking to experiment with a new concept restaurant and decided the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood was the perfect place to test their idea."

Based on a sign currently posted near the front door, the new concept might be something called Scratch Kitchen.

Service Inspired Restaurants is also behind Reds, Scaddabush and The Loose Moose.

Another Front St. location of Jack Astor's at University Avenue remains open.