Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jack astors toronto

Jack Astor's just shut down one of their Toronto restaurants

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the busiest locations of over-the-top bar chain Jack Astor's has just closed on Front St. near landmark and tourist attraction St. Lawrence Market.

Though a spokesperson says they Jack Astor's is "sad to leave our longtime home" in the space, they revealed that their "parent company, Service Inspired Restaurants, was looking to experiment with a new concept restaurant and decided the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood was the perfect place to test their idea." 

Based on a sign currently posted near the front door, the new concept might be something called Scratch Kitchen.

Service Inspired Restaurants is also behind Reds, Scaddabush and The Loose Moose.

Another Front St. location of Jack Astor's at University Avenue remains open.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new sports bars in Toronto

Jack Astor's just shut down one of their Toronto restaurants

Beer Store warns prices will go up in Toronto if sales move to corner stores

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Mother, The Parlour, Mix & Matcha, Reid's Distillery

Cinco de Mayo events in Toronto for 2019

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for April

Moosehead brewery plans to launch cannabis-infused drinks in Canada

The top 10 new snack bars in Toronto