Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jack astors

Vegans not happy with latest Jack Astor's ad campaign

Jack Astor’s has never exactly been known for its sensitivity, but their latest flub is being called a new low by vegans.

A current billboard advertising menu item “The Boss Hogg Burger” jokingly calls the sandwich with cheese, jalapeno cheddar sausage and bacon “vegan rehabilitation.”

As vegans are a particularly vocal activist group, the campaign is likely looking to get a taste of a little free advertising. Boss Hogg is the fictional greedy commissioner of Hazzard County from Dukes of Hazzard, falling in line with typical in-your-face Jack Astor’s branding.

Even if the campaign is meant to stir up viral free advertising, it’s actually winding up alienating any vegan customers Jack Astor’s might have. It also seems particularly tone deaf of the boozy venue to put the word “rehabilitation” next to a burger topped with beer-marinated onions, pictured with a huge glass of beer.

It’s also probably not smart to mention the v-word just a few years after Jack Astor’s employees at a London location dumped cold water, hot water and vinegar on vegan protestors from a rooftop patio Medieval-style. 

This is another recent stumbling block in relations between vegans and Toronto restaurants.

Just recently a woman was hospitalized after ingesting dairy at one of Toronto’s most visible and controversial vegan restaurants, and local A&W locations were unexpectedly unable to provide their popular new Beyond Meat burger for a period.

