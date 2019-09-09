Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
yangs braised chicken rice toronto

One of China's biggest fast food chains is opening seven stores in Toronto at the same time

A massive Chinese chain with over 6,000 locations worldwide is making its debut in Canada with not one, but seven stores, in Toronto. 

Yang's Braised Chicken Rice, which specializes in giant pots of chicken and veggies (pretty healthy fast food, IMO), will be hitting the city with an influx of shops in one go.

Seven locations will be having their grand openings across the GTA on September 20, including stores in North York, Scarborough, Markham, and Mississauga. 

Two more locations (one right by Yonge-Dundas Square and another in Aurora) will be launching sometime after that. 

A few of them are already in soft-opening mode, including one at 414 Dundas St. West, and it seems like you can get some of their braised chicken rice from the store near North York Centre through SkipTheDishes

Yang's Braised Chicken Rice first launched in 2011, and has exploded with franchises in China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the U.S.

Here are all the Yang's locations opening on September 20: 

  • 5285 Yonge St., North York
  • 8384 Woodbine Ave., Markham
  • 414 Dundas St. West, Toronto
  • 780 Burnhamthorpe Rd. West, Mississauga
  • 4186 Finch Ave. East, #32, Scarborough
  • 7080 Warden Ave., #4, Markham
  • 1099 Ravel Road, #109A, North York

These locations will be opening shortly after: 

  • 112 Dundas St. West, Toronto
  • 16025 Bayview Ave., Unit C5, Building C, Aurora
Lead photo by

Yangs Braised Chicken Rice

