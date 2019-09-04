Toronto is getting a fried chicken festival

Summer's pretty much over, which means there's no more need to worry about that bikini body.

And sweater weather couldn't come at a better time, because Toronto's getting a massive fried chicken food festival.

At the end of the month, 20 fried chicken connoisseurs will gather under one roof to bring you all kinds of deliciousness at The Fried Chicken Fest.

It'll feature over 40 menu items, including twice-buttermilk-soaked hot sauce Cajun strips, Taiwanese fried chicken stuffed bubble waffle, authentic Nashville hot chicken, Louisiana fried chicken smothered in cheese sauce wrapped in freshly-made waffle cones, and more.

And for all you vegetarians, the menu will also include cheese fries, mac and cheese raclette, rainbow ice cream funnel cakes, roasted corn on the cob, freshly made fruit drinks, hot waffles, churros, blooming onions, and the list goes on.

This festival is basically the ultimate cheat day, and there's even more to do there than just eat.

Beyond all the mouth-watering food, the festival will feature live bands and DJs, dance performances, eating competitions, a marketplace, line dancing classes and giant retro games.

They'll also be serving up delicious brews, courtesy of Ontario craft breweries.

General admission and parking for the festival are completely free, and Limited Weekend Fast Passes ⁠— which will allow you to bypass all the lines ⁠— will be available for purchase online for $10 starting Monday, September 9.

The festival will be in town on September 28 and 29 at the newly-renovated Small Arms Inspection Building, and the thought of it is already making me hungry.