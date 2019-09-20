One of the original bars on Queen West is closing in Toronto after 30 years

After three decades of nachos and punk rock history, one of Queen West's staple restaurants will soon be no more.

La Hacienda—referred to as LaHa by those who frequent it—will be closing its doors for good tomorrow.

Home to punk rockers, Tex-Mex eats (one of the first in the city to offer those beloved inauthentic burritos), and an amazing back patio, the aging restaurant and bar has decided not to renew its lease at the end of the month after operating in the space since the late 1980s.

Simultaneously grungy and cozy, especially for the rotating door of artists have called it home base over the years, its closure marks the end of an era for Toronto's music community.

We’ve been getting a lot of messages like: “I might cry when I eat my last burrito”. Well, cry away, but most of all come and get it soon! It may still be possible after September 21 until 28, but there are no guarantees in life, and nothing lasts forever. Please pass it on. — La Hacienda (@LaHaQueenWest) September 17, 2019

First opened as a neighbourhood spot by Darly Smith and Chris Roskelley, who canvassed the neighbourhood to see what kind of food they wanted, La Hacienda was a true local product.

It eventually became known as the go-to haunt over the 90s and the early aughts, offering a peeling paint backdrop for both budding and established musicians.

The open casket visitation and silent auction will take place this Saturday Sept. 21 between 11am and 10pm pic.twitter.com/cim6xNqk3c — La Hacienda (@LaHaQueenWest) September 17, 2019

The restaurant has been run by Janusz Baraniecki and Anna Barss since 1999, at a time when the place was already well into its years.

La Hacienda's official closing day will be Sept. 21, but there's a chance it might stick around for an extra week or two, depending on how the owners feel.