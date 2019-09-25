One of Toronto's most popular taco joints is going completely vegetarian

Since opening just over one year ago, Grand Electric's smaller, more causal outpost across from Trinity Bellwoods Park has been slammed.

Good luck getting in the door, let alone scoring a seat inside the hip taquiera on a sunny Saturday.

The food is bomb, the prices are great and the location can't be beat: Where else can you vibe to old school hip hop while eating quesadillas and drinking beer on a bar stool overlooking West Queen West?

Sadly, despite its overwhelming success, the Grand Electric Taqueria at 923 Queen Street West will be no more as of this November. In its place will rise an all new vegetarian taco and juice concept called "Tacos Rico."

Owners Ian McGrenaghan and Colin Tooke announced the news on Instagram Thursday afternoon, going into great detail over why they made the choice to shut down a wildly successful business.

"Study after study has shown that reducing the amount of meat you consume is probably the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on the planet, yet we've been pussyfooting around this issue for years at our restaurants," reads a portion of their long, thoughtful announcement.

"We have sourced free-range livestock, ensured our meat is antibiotic-free, yet done absolutely nothing to address the root problem — our restaurants are a nonstop dinner party, where 90 per cent of the menu is meat or fish."



"It was never mentioned at the time, but this is why we made the decision to close our beloved Electric Mud BBQ (rest in peace). This is why we have made a decision that is at once dramatic and vital," the restauranteurs continue.



"We will be closing the Trinity Bellwoods location of Grand Electric in November of this year."

Tacos Rico will open where Grand Electric Taqueria currently stands across from Bellwoods sometime in the middle of November, according to McGrenaghan, who was careful to note that the original Grand Electric in Parkdale would continue serving meat and fish as usual.

"We still eat meat from time to time, but our restaurants have to be held to a higher standard than any single person," reads today's announcement on Grand Electric's Instagram page.

"Maybe it's a pipe dream, but we like to think we can operate restaurants that are good for the environment, good for customers, good for our staff, AND good for our bottom line."