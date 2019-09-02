Bar in Toronto gives free drinks if you beat their bartender in chess

It's true when they say the geeks will inherit the earth. Or at least a few free drinks.

The bar at Three Monks and a Duck in Toronto comes with a unique twist: a built-in chess board. The bartender is actually a chess master, and anyone who can beat him earns a free drink.

Bartender Lev Marklov was trained by a master chess player in Russia and regularly challenges customers who take a seat at the bar.

Found a bar in Toronto that had a chess master bartender and if you beat them you get a free drink 😇 pic.twitter.com/WSMAsv1Hc6 — greg shahade (@GregShahade) August 29, 2019

"We try to hire, of course by bartending/cooking knowledge, but also personality and other unique skill sets," says a spokesperson for Three Monks and a Duck. "We're in the process of hiring additional bartenders for the fall season, and are on the lookout for unique talents."

The restaurant serves a menu of vegan, vegetarian and meat options with Asian influences. They're also running an eight-for-$8 mimosa deal during their brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays, and offer buck-a-shuck oysters all day on Tuesday and Wednesday.