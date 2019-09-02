Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
free drinks toronto

Bar in Toronto gives free drinks if you beat their bartender in chess

Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
It's true when they say the geeks will inherit the earth. Or at least a few free drinks. 

The bar at Three Monks and a Duck in Toronto comes with a unique twist: a built-in chess board. The bartender is actually a chess master, and anyone who can beat him earns a free drink. 

Bartender Lev Marklov was trained by a master chess player in Russia and regularly challenges customers who take a seat at the bar.

"We try to hire, of course by bartending/cooking knowledge, but also personality and other unique skill sets," says a spokesperson for Three Monks and a Duck. "We're in the process of hiring additional bartenders for the fall season, and are on the lookout for unique talents."

The restaurant serves a menu of vegan, vegetarian and meat options with Asian influences. They're also running an eight-for-$8 mimosa deal during their brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays, and offer buck-a-shuck oysters all day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

