10 bar and restaurant hotspots for TIFF 2019

Toronto bars and restaurants are about to be even more buzzing at the 2019 edition of TIFF descends on the city this week. Even if you can't snag an invite to en exclusive party, you can still head to one of these venues to revel in the star-studded zeitgeist with drinks and food.

Here are some bars and restaurants hotspots in Toronto for TIFF.

The InterContinental Toronto Centre is predicted to play host to tons of celebrity interviews throughout the film fest, so you can expect this lobby restaurant to be flush with star-gazers.

There will definitely be parties happening at this chic restaurant behind TIFF Bell Lightbox, but who exactly will be there is still hush-hush. Still, it remains a staple for casual festival-goers looking for a bite before or after a flick.

The Ritz-Carlton is one of the most shi-shi hotels in the city and the place for many movie stars to stay while they're in town, so it only makes sense that a night out at its resident Italian restaurant will be apropos for anyone hunting the Hollywood experience.

This King West steakhouse is the latest hub to join the TIFF circuit. It’s guaranteed to be abuzz with activity thanks to the Nordstrom Supper Suite during opening weekend. It’ll also be hosting a bunch of press events during the day.

The Hazelton Hotel’s upscale restaurant is good for star gazing all year-round, not just during TIFF, so it’s safe to say a glass of wine on the patio at this Yorkville destination might yield a star spotting or two.

Matthew McConaughey had his Wild Turkey whiskey party here last year, and the likes of Peter Dinklage and Richard Gere have rolled through this big yellow-doored restaurant on King West for past premiere parties.

If you’ll recall last year’s dazzling meeting of Canadian superpowers (that’s Ryan Gosling amd Premiere Justin Trudeau), this Spanish restaurant on King West promises potential star studded rendezvous this season.

Dine on steaks in this upscale classic in the heart of Yorkville, and it’s more than likely you won’t be the only TIFF goer trying to catch a glimpse of this popular celebrity hangout.

Not only will this stylish beer hall in the Financial District be open until 4 a.m. during the duration of the TIFF extravaganza, it’ll also be hosting a few private events. Celebrities will definitely be there, but exactly who, we’ll have to wait and see.

Considered one of the best Italian restaurants in the city, the King Street location is a sure fire way to be part of the zeitgeist cover some Burrata and Pugliese pizza.