Bacchanal Toronto

One of Toronto's coolest French restaurants just shut down

A Toronto restaurant has just bid a somewhat mysterious 'au revoir' to the local French food scene. 

If you pass by Bacchanal right now, it's closed and covered up.

Known for its beautiful interior design and splashy French food, the place had just recently opened. 

Bacchanal was unable to be reached for comment, so it's unclear exactly when or why the restaurant closed.

Here's hoping French food fans managed to get one last order of steak frites in before the surprise closure. Adieu

Hector Vasquez

