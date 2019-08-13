There's a new spot in Toronto for cloud smoothie bubble tea

A new bubble tea chain called Rabbit Rabbit just opened up, proving there's no limit to the ways humans can reinvent bubble tea.

Currently soft launching is this brand from Taiwan, which has scores of locations worldwide, located at 10650 Leslie Street, in Richmond Hill plaza.

Rabbit Rabbit has a few specialties, like a signature white boba (which, unfortunately, doesn't seem to be White Rabbit Candy-flavoured).

It seems like they're solely offering milk teas made from premium leaves for now, but if other franchises across the globe are anything to go by, we'll eventually be getting something more eye-catching.

Cloud Smoothies, beverages made with whipped cream and colourful fruity mixes, might soon be a thing.

These adorable drinks have created a frenzy with their cloud-shaped patterns and bright colours.

Rabbit Rabbit's menu showcases flavours like the Sunny Day, a blue citrus calpico smoothie, or the Sulley's Cloud, which is blue citrus and orange.

Summer is ending soon, so hopefully these sunny drinks come out ASAP.