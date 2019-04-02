White rabbit candy is suddenly the hottest ice cream flavour in Toronto

If you frequent Chinese restaurants, you're probably familiar with White Rabbit candy. Hard, yet chewy, milky, sugary and creamy, it's just a hop, skip and a jump to make the conclusion that it's the perfect flavour for ice cream.

Toronto shop Wong's Ice Cream introduced their White Rabbit hard ice cream flavour in December 2017, made in house and packaged in a cardboard takeout container like everything else there.

It's a regularly recurring flavour in a roster of other Asian-inspired ice creams Wong's serves, like black sesame salted duck egg, Hong Kong milk tea and coconut mango sticky rice.

Since then, they have also come out with a White Rabbit candy cane flavour and are debuting a White Rabbit truffle chocolate with Onyx Chocolates this weekend.

Recently Matcha Tea & Dessert in Markham came up with a soft serve version of the flavour, topped with an actual white rabbit candy in its iconic black, red and white wrapper.

Apparently the owner found White Rabbit ice cream in the States, but feeling the texture was too hard, changed the concept to soft serve.

It also joins a lineup of regularly-changing outrageous Asian flavours at the shop like Milo and Horlicks. You can even get the soft serve wrapped in gold leaf.

It seems White Rabbit lovers beyond Toronto are hopping on the bandwagon with LA shop Wanderlust Creamery collaborating on a limited edition White Rabbit flavour with Foodbeast that sold out in a matter of days.

Other ice cream parlours worldwide have also been quick to pick up on the trend. It seems it's the newest hot thing for ice cream lovers everywhere.