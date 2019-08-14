Toronto upset at A&W after allegations of union busting

One of Toronto's favourite fast food burger chains is in hot water after the publication of a PressProgress exclusive accusing the company of union busting.

A summer conference organized by anti-union group LabourWatch saw representatives from A&W and other fast food corporations gather at the Toronto Airport Hilton.

PressProgress says they obtained a recording from the conference in which A&W executives explain the tricks they use to keep their company union-free.

Nancy Wuttunee, Vice-President of A&W Canada’s department of People Potential, and Mike Atkinson, A&W’s regional VP for eastern Canada, allegedly said they keep a watch-list of specific franchise locations that may be at high risk of unionizing.

Atkinson also allegedly said franchises located near other restaurants with unionized employees are considered high-risk.

Wuttunee allegedly revealed that A&W has a so-called fire drill, which is a rapid-response crisis management process for responding to situations that may indicate an intent to unionize.

Workers have a right to collective bargaining in Canada, and Toronto is furious at the company for trying to hinder its employees' ability to do so.

Hey @AWCanada I'm never buying from you again, and I will tell as many people as I can to avoid you too. Canadians have a constitutional right to bargain collectively. Leave Canada. https://t.co/Xzo8YkBvE5 — Gord Perks (@gordperks) August 14, 2019

And many are saying they'll no longer buy from the fast food giant.

Hey A&W I actually like your burgers but I believe in workers rights... So I eaten my last A&W burger! — Nickie 🧓🇨🇦 (@MuskokaMoneybag) August 14, 2019

Some are also pointing out the illegality of the whole thing.

It's a rather simple concept; don't treat your workers like crap and they probably won't seek out the assistance of a Union. Continuing to treat them like crap and threaten them when they do seek assistance is a bad move and also illegal. — Jo-Dee Durrant-Phoenix (@JoDPhoenix) August 14, 2019

At the conference, A&W reps also allegedly referenced Foodora workers' recent attempt to unionize.

They allegedly expressed concerns of spillover risks if they succeed.

Although the Foodora union vote has ended, there is still no resolution on the matter.

As for A&W, they may have to come up with a new rapid-response crisis management process to handle this controversy.