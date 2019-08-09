Taste of the Danforth hours and road closures in Toronto for 2019

Taste of the Danforth returns to Toronto for 2019 this weekend. If you're hoping to get in on the action, the annual street festival goes down tonight through Sunday August 11.

This is your chance to join the crowds and sink your teeth into gyros, Greek fries, souvlaki and much, much more.

While there will be lots of fun to be had, it's important to note the following road closures will be in effect to accommodate this event.

Logan Avenue to about one block north of Danforth Avenue from 3 p.m. on August 8 until 4 a.m. on August 12.

Danforth Avenue from Broadview Avenue to Jones Avenue from 10 a.m. on August 9 until 4 a.m. on August 12.

Pape Avenue from Lipton Avenue to Hazelwood Avenue from 6 p.m. on August 9 until 4 a.m. on August 12.

Taste of the Danforth runs all weekend long between Broadview and Jones of Danforth Avenue. The best way to access the festival is via TTC at Broadview, Chester, Pape or Donlands stations.

There's live performances and plenty of food each day of the festival. The specific hours each day are as follows:

Friday, August 9 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 11 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The full performance schedule for Taste of the Danforth is online.