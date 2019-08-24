The maker of rainbow grilled cheese in Toronto reveals the secret to its stretch

Rainbows have been getting a lot of attention lately, whether they're in the form of bagels, healthy bowls or just being pooped out by unicorns.

At the CNE this year, one outrageous food in particular has been blowing up: rainbow grilled cheese. Created by Vancouver brand Say Cheeeeese Toast, it's being presented in collaboration with Pancho's at the Ex in the Food Building and at a food truck at Princes' Gate.

Say Cheeeeese neighboured Pancho's at the Richmond Night Market in Vancouver, and the rest is delicious history.

"I met Adal, owner of Pancho's Bakery, at Richmond night market, he suggested to make rainbow cheese toast at his place," says Shawn Kim of Say Cheeeeese. "I make rainbow cheese at his clean kitchen.

"It is the first year at Night Market, it was a big challenge to me. Fortunately, many people are enjoying at Richmond Night Market, and CNE now. Rainbow-form toast (or sandwich) is famous in Asia in 2018 summer. But mostly toast (sandwich) is little bit salty but my wife and I try to make it sweet, but not too sweet."

Say Cheeeeese uses as little plant-based food colouring as possible to achieve grilled cheese's rainbow stripes. But how does he get that spectacular 'grammable stretch?

The secret is apparently a kind of sauce of cottage cheese, condensed milk, mayo and sugar between the white bread and the cheese.

Apparently rainbow grilled cheese isn't all they do either: they also have original and other varieties.

For example, this brand is also responsible for creating a "Volcano Tuna Melt" loaded with tuna, three kinds of cheese and a sweet hot sauce.

They even make a grilled cheese stuffed with stretchy Nutella and chocolate pop rocks.

It's not the first time Toronto has been wowed by rainbow grilled cheese at the CNE. The Cheesery actually did it back in 2016.

Nevertheless, Kim is overwhelmed by the response to his grilled cheese at the CNE this summer, and thanks customers and foodies who have helped him advertise with all his heart.