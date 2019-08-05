Eat & Drink
piano piano toronto

One of Toronto's favourite Italian restaurants is opening a second location

Good news for pizza and pasta lovers in Toronto: one of our best sources for Italian food is opening a second location. 

Piano Piano should be opening in the spot where Birch Bistro used to be in Mount Pleasant in the fall.

Chef Victor Barry expects to open in October at 623 Mount Pleasant.

The original Piano Piano is located in Harbord Village, where Chef Barry also has French restaurant Cafe Cancan across the street.

Hector Vasquez

