The top 10 new restaurants in Toronto

New restaurants in Toronto ended summer with a bang. Brunch, wine, noodles, pizza — it's all about indulgence when it comes to saying goodbye to the warmer months.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Seek out this indoor patio with skee ball and $10 pizzas at Queen and Dovercourt.

This restaurant near Bay and Collage offers a great Thai take on noodle soup.

Dundas West is where to find this pizza joint by the man behind Burgers Priest.

Grant van Gameren now has this wine bar at the corner of Dovercourt and Queen serving regularly changing small plates with a Spanish influence.

The people responsible for Hogtown Smoke now have this restaurant on West Queen West serving up barbeque and other pub fare.

This Middle Eastern restaurant just near Osgoode station does take out or dine in but specializing in make your own shawarma.

Italian food has a new home in Toronto in this restaurant in the Entertainment District.

Yonge and Eglinton has this bar inspired by Detroit serving snacks and cocktails.

South Etobicoke has this brand new destination for sushi and other classic Japanese dishes.

The beginning of the month saw the opening of this Dundas West brunch spot just steps from Trinity Bellwoods.