new toronto restaurants

The top 10 new restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
New restaurants in Toronto ended summer with a bang. Brunch, wine, noodles, pizza — it's all about indulgence when it comes to saying goodbye to the warmer months. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Bar Poet

Seek out this indoor patio with skee ball and $10 pizzas at Queen and Dovercourt.

Boat King of Thai Noodles

This restaurant near Bay and Collage offers a great Thai take on noodle soup. 

The Fourth Man in the Fire 

Dundas West is where to find this pizza joint by the man behind Burgers Priest. 

Piquette 

Grant van Gameren now has this wine bar at the corner of Dovercourt and Queen serving regularly changing small plates with a Spanish influence.

Smoke Bar & Kitchen 

The people responsible for Hogtown Smoke now have this restaurant on West Queen West serving up barbeque and other pub fare.

Azkadenya 

This Middle Eastern restaurant just near Osgoode station does take out or dine in but specializing in make your own shawarma.

Moretti Toronto

Italian food has a new home in Toronto in this restaurant in the Entertainment District.

Cass Avenue 

Yonge and Eglinton has this bar inspired by Detroit serving snacks and cocktails.

Sushi Momo

South Etobicoke has this brand new destination for sushi and other classic Japanese dishes. 

Sisters and Co.

The beginning of the month saw the opening of this Dundas West brunch spot just steps from Trinity Bellwoods.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Bar Poet

