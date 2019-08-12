This is where Naomi Osaka ate in Toronto during the Rogers Cup

The world's best tennis players have been playing up a storm at the Rogers Cup over the last week, and many exciting fans have spotted one in particular eating her way through Toronto.

Twenty-one year-old US Open (and Australian Open) reigning champ Naomi Osaka has been working up an appetite (and apparently, enjoying Toronto's graffiti) since the Cup started.

She took a picture with the team at Zakkushi on Queen, where she chowed down on yakitori.

The Japanese player lost to Serena Williams on Friday, but she treated herself to a meal at Caribbean staple Rhum Corner the very next day.

Normally I don’t ever post about celebs at my restaurants because it’s tacky (and I mostly don’t care)...but I’m gonna make an exception! Roland told her she ‘makes Haiti so proud’. It was really beautiful pic.twitter.com/vODpAVv2p2 — Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) August 10, 2019

Restaurant owner Jen Agg, who says that she doesn't ever post about celebrities at her restaurants "because it's tacky", couldn't help but screenshot Osaka's story at her restaurant.

Learned so much in the past couple of days. Played the g.o.a.t 🐐 , came back to #1 AND most importantly started smiling again during matches. I’m so happy honestly 😊 can’t wait to play more matches and learn from life. Thank you Toronto see you next time 🤗 pic.twitter.com/YpX13VnW5o — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) August 10, 2019

It's hard not to love Toronto (or as she calls it, T-Town), especially when there's food is involved.