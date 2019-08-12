McDonald's is selling Big Macs for only $3 in Toronto this week

Summer's almost over, so forget that bikini body, because you can grab a Big Mac for $3 this week in Toronto.

From August 13 to 19, McDonald's will be selling the fan-favourite at a discounted price at locations in Toronto and across Canada.

The company recently announced it would be making some changes to the classic burger, and the discounted price will give customers a chance to try the new-and-improved staple.

The new version of the burger will include thinner buns, more Big Mac sauce, and fewer patties will be grilled at a time.

The company is also testing out new produce storage strategies for fresher and crispier veggies, new bun recipes, and they'll try putting onions on the patty while it's grilling for more flavour.

"We're making a number of small changes to our burgers that add up to one big taste difference for our guests," said Nicola Pitman, Director of Menu Innovation and Management at McDonald's Canada, in a statement.

"These improvements will not only result in hotter, juicier and tastier burgers that are cooked to perfection, but also showcase our ongoing commitment to ensuring Canadians get the best burger every time they visit McDonald's."

These changes come as many fast food retailers are modifying their menus and adding plant-based options.

There's no question that most of us love a good ol' Big Mac, so who could say 'no' to a newer, fresher, cheaper version?