LCBO stores will be open in Toronto for the civic holiday Monday

As the August civic holiday approaches on August 5, the same question resurfaces every year. Is the LCBO open? If it is open, when is it open?

For those who typically stack up on booze in preparation for the long weekend, this will be good news. Almost 70 of the LCBO locations in the city are open this holiday Monday.

For the stores that are operating, their hours vary, but most of them don’t open until 12 p.m. and close somewhere between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. But, there are exceptions.

The LCBO flagship store in Summerhill at 10 Scrivener Sq. will be open during its normal hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new 22,000-square-foot LCBO at 49 Spadina Ave. and the Queen’s Quay location at 2 Cooper Street will also be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Apart from these locations, which are some of the busiest in the city, most of the LCBOs operating on the civic holiday aren’t open until the afternoon.

Just to be safe, check the hours at your local store before you trek over at the wrong time.

Here's a map of all the LCBO locations open in Toronto on the August civic holiday.