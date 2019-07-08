The LCBO is opening a huge new store in downtown Toronto

Rejoice, friend: your days of waiting in line at the King and Spadina lick-bo are over.

A bigger, much better-sounding booze depot is about to open just a few blocks away from what has to be the busiest LCBO location in Toronto, and this one will have same day in-store pickup.

The LCBO announced today in a press release that its King and Spadina store is "relocating" two blocks south into an enormous heritage building at 49 Spadina Ave. The new store is set to open on July 9.

At 22,000 square feet, the sprawling space inside the Steele Briggs Seed Company building will feature everything from a dedicated "spirits shop" to a Vintages tasting bar. It'll also offer a wider range of craft beer with a whopping 146 brands represented on the shelves.

The LCBO is calling it "one of the most impressive and enticing stores to-date" and invites all customers to stop by this week for a steady stream of "in-store tasting activations."

As for what will happen to the old LCBO: Condos.