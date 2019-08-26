Eat & Drink
shamone toronto

Favourite local bar serving free snacks is closing after 4 years in Toronto

A Toronto bar that was once known for offering a build-your-own Caesar bar and sometimes even free snacks didn't manage to make it to five years old.

Shamone in the Junction will have its last service on August 30. No word yet whether there'll be some sort of final free snack blow-out.

A post made to Instagram announced that the building is being redeveloped, and that the people behind Shamone will be working on new projects.

One consequence of this that might be considered a benefit is that the bar is selling off their highly funky decor and furnishings, so you can get in touch with them by email if you feel like keeping a little piece of this beloved neighbourhood bar for yourself.

Jesse Milns

