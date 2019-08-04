Toronto just got a new rooftop patio

If you've always wanted to eat fancy New York classics on a rooftop patio, now's your chance.

That's because Arthur's Restaurant just opened one at their location on St. Clair.

The swanky joint opened the new 2,000 square foot patio for lunch service on Friday.

It seats 60, has two bars and is full-service.

It sits on the second floor but offers sweeping views of the city, giving you a true Toronto experience while also feeling like Manhattan.

Because who wouldn't want to overlook the city while eating a bagel, lox and cream cheese?