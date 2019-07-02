Tsujiri just shut down one of their Toronto locations

After just three months since opening, Tsujiri Patisserie has announced it has closed its doors for good.

The pastry outpost of the world-famous matcha tea empire Tsujiri (the first of its kind) closed its shop by Yonge and Wellesley suddenly on Saturday.

The store's head pastry chef Tomoyuki Rikuta announced via Instagram three days ago that June 29 would be Tsujiri Patisserie's last day.

"I will be embarking on an exciting new chapter of my life, opening something even more exciting where I can fully express my passion and bring my creativity to the recipes," he wrote.

"This journey has been short, but extremely rewarding. I enjoyed making wonderful pastries for all of you. Now I have chosen to move on my next adventure."

While Tsujiri's other locations offer some pastries, this was the only shop of the worldwide tea brand to focus solely mochi, soft serve, and desserts.