Tsujiri just shut down one of their Toronto locations
After just three months since opening, Tsujiri Patisserie has announced it has closed its doors for good.
The pastry outpost of the world-famous matcha tea empire Tsujiri (the first of its kind) closed its shop by Yonge and Wellesley suddenly on Saturday.
The store's head pastry chef Tomoyuki Rikuta announced via Instagram three days ago that June 29 would be Tsujiri Patisserie's last day.
Dear Friends: As the store owner and TSUJIRI’s head pastry chef, I want to thank you all for the wonderful support you have continuously given us. I will be closing TSUJIRI PATISSERIE on Saturday, June 29th,2019. I will be embarking on an exciting new chapter of my life, opening something even more exciting where I can fully express my passion and bring my creativity to the recipes. This journey has been short, but extremely rewarding. I enjoyed making wonderful pasteries for all of you. Now I have chosen to move on my next adventure. Thank you so much for all the love and support, hope to see you guys soon! 💓💓
"I will be embarking on an exciting new chapter of my life, opening something even more exciting where I can fully express my passion and bring my creativity to the recipes," he wrote.
"This journey has been short, but extremely rewarding. I enjoyed making wonderful pastries for all of you. Now I have chosen to move on my next adventure."
While Tsujiri's other locations offer some pastries, this was the only shop of the worldwide tea brand to focus solely mochi, soft serve, and desserts.
Hector Vasquez
