Popular vegan fast food chain opening its first Toronto location

Move over, Vegandale Brewery: Toronto is about to get more vegan fast food, and this time it's straight outta London, Ontario.

Globally Local Fast Food popped up years ago as a food truck that still operates, arguably one of the originators of the concept of straight up vegan fast food in Ontario.

A menu of ChickUN sandwiches, burgers, tacos and all-breakfast sandwiches mimics the items at your favourite chains, but made with all plant-based ingredients.

A Toronto location at 492 College will not employ an actual drive thru like in London, but they're hoping to open one in the GTA at some point. The Little Italy restaurant will be the first in Toronto for Globally Local and is slated to open this summer.

There are two locations in London so far, on Dundas and Highbury (the one with a drive-thru open 'til 1 a.m. weekends).

The best part is, the vegan items actually sound highly appealing. Think ham and sausage maple crunch breakfast sandwiches stuffed with hash browns and dripping in syrup, vegan supremacy fries and soft serve brownie sundaes.