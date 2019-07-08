Eat & Drink
Toronto Public Health warns against expanding beer sales to corner stores

When it comes to alcohol regulations, the Progressive Conservative government has made their determination to improve accessibility very clear. 

Premier Doug Ford has promised to expand the sale of wine and beer to convenience stores across the province, along with allowing tailgate parties at some public events, 9 a.m. bar openings and alcohol consumption in parks. 

He's been warned numerous times about the negative financial impacts these changes would likely have, and now he's being warned about health impacts too

Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa published a report warning about new social and healthcare issues that could arise as a result of the new alcohol regulations. 

"The proposed provincial changes significantly challenge efforts to promote responsible drinking, to protect the public's health and safety and to address the potential economic cost of alcohol consumption," she wrote in the report.

She recommends more consultations with municipalities in Ontario before the new rules are implemented, as well as an Ontario-wide strategy to reduce negative effects.

She also said it's important that sales are expanded gradually and slowly, rather than all at once. 

It remains to be seen whether or not the PC government will take De Villa's suggestions into account, and it doesn't seem likely considering they've ignored previous warnings on the subject

