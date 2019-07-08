Toronto neighbourhood really wants to keep its Starbucks

Residents of one Toronto neighbourhood were devasted to learn that their neighbourhood Starbucks is closing on August 30. So they're doing everything in their power to save it.

Hillcrest Village community members have started a petition to Starbucks Canada President Michael Conway with a goal of 300 signatures. So far, they've reached 249.

"We are very surprised and dismayed to learn of your decision to close our neighbourhood Starbucks store," the petition states.

"This store is an important hub and meeting place for our community. It's a meaningful place and its closing would be a loss for so many. We urge you to keep it open."

Residents are also urging Conway to reverse the decision with comments on the petition.

"Please keep this Starbucks open! It helps all the people of our community come together, get coffee, provide employment, right on a vital corner!" writes community member Leslie Ciruna.

The Starbucks' location, St. Clair at Christie, is in City Councillor Josh Matlow's ward and he's made it clear he's on the side of the people.

I’m happy to share this. Not only do I agree with you, but I personally signed your petition this morning :) — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) July 4, 2019

Hillcrest residents have not only started a petition, they also have Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as a Facebook group for the cause.

If you're at #SalsaonStClair this weekend check out the posters that link to our petition! The petition tells you what our village @StarbucksCanada store is like when there aren't 10,000 people standing in line for the toilets 😆https://t.co/IdCQVBbCmM pic.twitter.com/qKyVX0NjDr — SaveOurStarbucks (@SaveOurStarbcks) July 7, 2019

Ian Cosh, one of the community members who started the petition, posted in the St Clair West Residents Facebook group about the plans to close the location and what they're doing about it.

"It's a shame that community spaces have to be subject to the whims of corporate head offices," Cosh wrote.

"This store is actually profitable. We think it's an arbitrary decision and we can convince Starbucks Canada to change their mind. If not, at least we're making a strong statement about what's important to people here."

Today in bougie: Spotted a petition to save the local Starbucks pic.twitter.com/sB5yaUdJnE — C B (@IcecreamGenius) July 6, 2019

In the petition, residents are urging Conway to come down to the Starbucks for a coffee, to "help [him] to see the place from [their] point of view."

"We understand that it's easy for company executives to lose sight of what's happening on the ground," the petition states. "Why don’t you come down to our store and meet us for a coffee? You’ll be our guest, Michael. Coffee’s on us."