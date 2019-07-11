Eat & Drink
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Popular Japanese restaurant closes after 30 years in Toronto

Since 1989, it was a Japanese culinary hideaway in downtown Toronto. Now, Ematei is closed.

It is hard to imagine this now, but when the restaurant opened 30 years ago, sushi was still gaining popularity in the city. Three decades later, Japanese food is a staple for many Torontonians.

The Takano family owned and managed the restaurant throughout the entire time it was open.

The restaurant owners didn’t announce why they were closing, but they put up a handwritten note on their door at 30 St Patrick St. last month announcing that the restaurant would be closed two days later on June 16.

“To all our customers a very special thank you for your loyal patronage,” the sign read.

Many Torontonians will have to find a new go-to lunchtime bento box spot.

