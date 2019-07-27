Toronto bars and restaurants now come with Airbnbs to stay the night

Living on top of a busy restaurant may not be the ideal situation for everyone—unless you're a tourist, in which case, your options are growing.

Toronto is already an official Airbnb city (hello short-term rentals, goodbye affordable housing), but this summer is shaping up to be the beginning of a new era for vacation rentals in the city, thanks to the arrival of two new businesses: Hotel Delilah and Beast Inn.

Both the former, a new meat-free project in Leslieville, and the latter, an addition to the King West staple Beast, offer lodgings upstairs and an eatery downstairs.

It's not unlike the Annex Hotel with its downstairs eatery Annex Commons, or Kimpton Saint George and its pub counterpart Fortunate Fox.

The only difference is that the logistics of the lodgings are done via the Airbnb app, and the fact that unlike hotels, these units offer a boutique experience in some of Toronto's older, uninhabited buildings.

Plus, the appeal goes beyond the rental's proximity to sight-seeing: living atop a trendy Toronto restaurant is attractive enough.

"I think it's a very European or international approach," says Beast owner Scott Vivian.

After living atop Beast for nine years, Vivian—who rents the entirety of the building at 96 Tecumseth—decided to put a 1,100 square-foot unit up on Airbnb for $179 per night.

Working with his partner Erica Campbell, the co-founder of the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies, they dubbed the lodging Beast Inn, complete with a deck, two bedrooms, the restaurant's daily menu on the fridge, and the option for a call-in "room service" option, where meals can be hand-delivered from the kitchen to the unit at no extra cost.

"Logistically it kind of comes second-nature. We're running the Airbnb like we’re running the restaurant...it takes a couple hours out of my day in between guests."

Hotel Delilah will offer two bedrooms (to be rented together) when it launches fully in a month or so, with a weekend minimum stay, and a ballpark price of somewhere between $100 and $200 a night, says co-owner Joshua Seaton.

Guests of Hotel Delilah will be able to check in and, if needed, utilize the restaurant downstairs for events like bridal parties or large dinners.

"We're looking for more of a home feel...the long term goal is to create a community of B&Bs in the area," says Seaton.

As the tourism industry in Toronto continues to explode, this rise of restaurant Airbnbs might mark a new kind of accommodation more commonly found in other parts of the world.

"All the real estate above these restaurants and bars should take advantage and create a community and vibe...I think the more places that are taking on this model, is definitely better for our community."