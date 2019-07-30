Win a $100 TORA gift card
Technologically-advanced restaurant TORA is now serving sushi at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and we want to give you and a friend a chance to go.
Check out all the contest details here.
TORA
Join the conversation
Load
comments
You can now get Thai iced tea soft serve in bear waffles in Toronto
Hamilton is getting a massive Asian night market
Toronto is now boycotting an Ontario winery Doug Ford just endorsed
This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Salad Days, Cops, Burrito Boyz, Pizza Nova
Toronto’s most outrageous chef is launching a summer festival
One of Toronto's favourite farmers' markets is now doing home delivery
The top 10 restaurants for Tibetan momos in Toronto