patios st clair west toronto

The top 5 patios on St. Clair West

Patios on St. Clair West don't always get the shine that ones on busy King West or in colourful Kensington Market do, but they make for great neighbourhood spots to soak up the sun and sip on cocktails. Journey to this street rich in Latin American culture with lots of great bars to discover outdoor dining away from it all. 

Here are my picks for the top patios on St. Clair west. 

Mercado Negro

Nibble cheeses and meats while sipping sangria under colourful umbrellas that transport you to the streets of Portugal at this restaurant near Lansdowne. 

The Rushton

Classic family meals and a shady patio distinguish this bistro near Christie. 

El Rincon Mexicano

Mexican food eaten outdoors just makes sense, and there's no better place in the neighbourhood for it than on this patio at Pinewood.

Rio 40

Brazilian traditional dining and caipirinha cocktails flavoured with lots of lime make this sunny patio feel like a beach getaway. 

Scallywags

Plenty of space makes this rooftop patio at a multi-level bar near Yonge a go-to for beers in the sunshine. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Mercado Negro

