The top 5 patios on St. Clair West

Patios on St. Clair West don't always get the shine that ones on busy King West or in colourful Kensington Market do, but they make for great neighbourhood spots to soak up the sun and sip on cocktails. Journey to this street rich in Latin American culture with lots of great bars to discover outdoor dining away from it all.

Here are my picks for the top patios on St. Clair west.

Nibble cheeses and meats while sipping sangria under colourful umbrellas that transport you to the streets of Portugal at this restaurant near Lansdowne.

Classic family meals and a shady patio distinguish this bistro near Christie.

Mexican food eaten outdoors just makes sense, and there's no better place in the neighbourhood for it than on this patio at Pinewood.

Brazilian traditional dining and caipirinha cocktails flavoured with lots of lime make this sunny patio feel like a beach getaway.

Plenty of space makes this rooftop patio at a multi-level bar near Yonge a go-to for beers in the sunshine.