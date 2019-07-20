Cannabis bars are the latest frill at corporate events in Toronto

Since legalization, cannabis has entered the lives of many who may not have previously tried it. And as it continues to become more mainstream, new trends are inevitably emerging along with it.

One such trend is the cannabis bar. High Bar Hospitality & Event Group Inc. and Bud Buffet are both new players in the burgeoning luxury cannabis event space, and they offer full-service cannabis bars for corporate and private events.

Both setups cater to everyone from newbies to more experienced users, and they do it all in a high-end way.

Here's how it works: the companies will set up a mobile cannabis bar at an event and offer guests pre-rolls and vaporizers.

Their highly-trained employees, or "budtenders," will then offer up their knowledge and expertise to help every guest choose what's right for them.

"With our experience and knowledge immersed in the event industry for over 25 years, the introduction of legal cannabis presented the perfect opportunity to create a high class event company featuring cannabis in its many wonderful forms," High Bar's website states.

"Our mission is simple — provide clients with cannabis experience presented in a classy and high-end fashion."

Their pre-rolls come wrapped in trendy, sleek rolling papers.

According to High Bar's website, starting in 2020, they'll begin offering high-end cuisine infused with cannabis.

Currently, edibles aren't government regulated. But come Oct. 17, 2019, new amendments to the Cannabis Regulations will govern the legal production and sale of edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals.