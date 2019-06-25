Eat & Drink
milkshake bubble tea

Toronto is getting its first location of famous milkshake bubble tea chain

It's no secret that Toronto is bubble tea central, and it looks like the city is about to get yet another spot for boba.

Bubble Lee, an incredibly popular bubble tea brand from Taiwan, is preparing to launch its first location in Canada. 

Soon, you'll be able to try chain's super hot brown sugar tapioca, drowning in cold fresh milk, at its upcoming location near Queen and Spadina. 

While brown sugar milk teas are nothing new, Bubble Lee also does milkshakes, which is surprisingly hard to find in Toronto.

It's unclear when exactly the store will be opening, though the brand is gearing toward an August launch. 

Bubble Lee originates from Danshui, a district in New Taipei City with lots of street food options. There are already locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong, but this would mark the first location in North America. 

Lead photo by

@siang_mylife

