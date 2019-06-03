This Week on DineSafe: The Fry, Second Cup, Drupati's, Greek & Co., Juicy Dumpling, Sharetea

This week on DineSafe we learn that, after a full restaurant closure of The Fry last week, they've come back with a conditional pass on reinspection. They landed four infractions, one of which was crucial.

Hakka Garden (25 Overlea Blvd.)

Inspected on: May 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kai Wei Supermarket (253 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: May 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: May 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Daldongnae (6347 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Drupati's (35 Woodbine Downs Blvd.)

Inspected on: May 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Best Portuguese Chicken (942 The Queensway)

Inspected on: May 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Second Cup (2200 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Juicy Dumpling (280 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: May 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lim Ga Ne (5529 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Skyline Restaurant (1426 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: May 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

