Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: The Fry, Second Cup, Drupati's, Greek & Co., Juicy Dumpling, Sharetea

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe we learn that, after a full restaurant closure of The Fry last week, they've come back with a conditional pass on reinspection. They landed four infractions, one of which was crucial. 

Find out what other local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Hakka Garden (25 Overlea Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: May 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kai Wei Supermarket (253 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Daldongnae (6347 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Drupati's (35 Woodbine Downs Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: May 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Greek & Co. (756 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Best Portuguese Chicken (942 The Queensway)
  • Inspected on: May 29, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Second Cup (2200 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 29, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Juicy Dumpling (280 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lim Ga Ne (5529 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Skyline Restaurant (1426 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 30, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
Sharetea (88 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: May 31, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Union Station's huge summer market is now open

This Week on DineSafe: The Fry, Second Cup, Drupati's, Greek & Co., Juicy Dumpling, Sharetea

Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts in Toronto

The top 10 brunch on King West

The top 25 restaurants for a first date in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto's newest restaurant will come with a bed and breakfast

The top 10 dog-friendly patios in Toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May