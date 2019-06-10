This Week on DineSafe: A & W, Jimmy's Coffee, Little Piggy's, Mamma's Pizza, Tsaa Tea Shop

This week on DineSafe chain restaurants like A & W and Mamma's Pizza landed in hot water with Toronto health inspectors upon inspection. They both recieved conditional passes.

Inspected on: June 4, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: June 5, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pho King Fabulous (2411 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: June 5, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tsaa Tea Shop (412 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: June 5, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: June 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: June 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: June 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Big Bite Burrito (4383 Kingston Rd.)

Inspected on: June 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

