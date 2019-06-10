Eat & Drink
Posted 6 hours ago
This Week on DineSafe: A & W, Jimmy's Coffee, Little Piggy's, Mamma's Pizza, Tsaa Tea Shop

Posted 6 hours ago
This week on DineSafe chain restaurants like A & W and Mamma's Pizza landed in hot water with Toronto health inspectors upon inspection. They both recieved conditional passes. 

See what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

A & W (1638 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Mamma's Pizza (405 Richmond St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pho King Fabulous (2411 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tsaa Tea Shop (412 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Elephant & Castle (212 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Judy's Island Grill (1720 Eglinton Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Little Piggy's (469 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Big Bite Burrito (4383 Kingston Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Jimmy's Coffee (380 Royal York Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

