Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ayce tacos toronto

Toronto is getting all you can eat tacos

If there’s one thing Toronto loves, it’s a good AYCE deal. We have everything from all-you-can-eat perogies to Thai food in this city, but it’s high time we add another smorgasboard to the list.

Nightowl is starting an AYCE taco deal this Wednesday July 10. It’ll be $19.99 for all the meat, fish, and/or vegan tacos you can handle.

The deal goes hand in hand with their ongoing Staircase drink special that runs Wednesday to Sunday, where sangria pitchers start at $4.60 and bar rail starts at $2 from 6 - 7 p.m.

It all kicks off July 10 with a free comedy show at Nightowl on the same evening, with ayce tacos available at the bar every Wednesday from now on. Taco bout a bargain.

Hector Vasquez at Tacos Baos

