Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Jerry Seinfeld spotted eating at FART Cafe near Toronto

Jerry Seinfeld recently stopped by a cafe in Whitby. And yes, he ordered soup.

Seinfeld was in Oshawa for a show at Tribute Communities Centre and decided to grab breakfast at Food and Art Cafe, also known locally as FART cafe, a well-known breakfast spot in the area.

He ordered pea soup and a veggie omelette.

A running group that calls themselves Moms Do It All Night Long was enjoying breakfast at the cafe when they noticed Seinfeld. One of the runners posted on Instagram, "Comedians in cars getting coffee in the middle of Ontario…"

They took a picture with Seinfeld. Apart from the brief photo-op, his visit was apparently ordinary.

FART cafe thanked the comedian for choosing their restaurant. "You made our day!" They posted on Facebook.

Deborah Brooks

