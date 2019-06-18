Eataly is having a massive job fair in Toronto

Eataly, the Italian food and beverage marketplace set to open on Bloor St. later this year, is having a huge job fair on June 28.

The artisanal food hall is looking to hire over 400 retail, hospitality and culinary employees to join their first Canadian team.

Eataly was founded in 2007 and currently has 35 locations all over the world.

Its first Canadian location will be housed in the Manulife Centre in late 2019.

It will feature restaurants, cafés, meat and cheese counters, fresh pasta counters, a grocery store and a cooking school.

The current open call is for restaurant managers, chefs, pastry chefs, bakery managers, beverage managers, quick service managers, graphic designers, a warehouse manager and an artisanal cheese and salumi manager.

Upcoming openings will include cooks, pastry cooks, bread bakers, servers, bussers, bartenders, baristas, cheesemongers, cashiers, and more.

The fair will be held at 1499 Yonge Street on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.