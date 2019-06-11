Popular Toronto bar is closing after 10 years

A Toronto bar that's been popping bottles for a decade is closing its doors this month.

June 22 will be the last night in business for Brooklynn, which is having a weekend-long blowout celebration to mark the closure.

Owner Ryan Boudah penned a heartfelt goodbye to the bar and all its staff in the caption to an Instagram post.

Also behind Nightowl, Boudah and Brooklynn partner Joshua Seaton are now shifting some of their attention to future project Hotel Deliah.

"Only four-ish years left on the lease it was a good time to sell, let someone else use the space for the remaining years it has left before a potential developer comes in to put up the condos," the partners at Brooklynn wrote in a message to blogTO.

Live entertainment from Thursday to Saturday will send Brooklynn off in style, with $4 drinks for industry night on Thursday.