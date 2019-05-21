Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto vegetarian restaurant shook

Toronto is getting a vegetarian restaurant serving modern Israeli cuisine

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

King and Portland has seen a lot of changes recently, and now the restaurant group responsible for Mira and Byblos is opening a new restaurant at 77 Portland.

It joins other recently opened spots on the same street like Chubby's, Jimmy's and Sara.

Shook will be reminiscent of an Israeli "shuk" or open-air market, and is set to open early June. The spot will serve vegetarian Israeli cuisine prepared using a wood-burning hearth and charcoal grill, including scratch-made pita.

At 2,600 square feet, the 78-seat restaurant designed by Model Ctzn will feature a woven chandelier and a 42-seat patio. The kitchen will be headed up by Ben Heaton (Weslodge), the concept spearheaded by owner and restaurateur Hanif Harji.

The restaurant will encompass a takeout and retail component as well as standard dine-in service. Coffee, smoothies, salads and sandwiches will be available from the takeout area, the retail section stocked with house spices, pickles, local artisan products and potted plants by Botany Floral Studio.

Lead photo by

Shook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a vegetarian restaurant serving modern Israeli cuisine

Toronto restaurants escape global collapse of Jamie Oliver empire

Toronto's original lawn games bar is closing

This Week on DineSafe: Robo Sushi, La Carnita, Shalom, Moxie's, Sweet Jesus, Bannock

The top 5 new falafel and shawarma joints in Toronto

The top 30 Thai restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 French onion soup in Toronto

The 10 highest patios in Toronto