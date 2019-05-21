Toronto is getting a vegetarian restaurant serving modern Israeli cuisine
King and Portland has seen a lot of changes recently, and now the restaurant group responsible for Mira and Byblos is opening a new restaurant at 77 Portland.
It joins other recently opened spots on the same street like Chubby's, Jimmy's and Sara.
Shook will be reminiscent of an Israeli "shuk" or open-air market, and is set to open early June. The spot will serve vegetarian Israeli cuisine prepared using a wood-burning hearth and charcoal grill, including scratch-made pita.
At 2,600 square feet, the 78-seat restaurant designed by Model Ctzn will feature a woven chandelier and a 42-seat patio. The kitchen will be headed up by Ben Heaton (Weslodge), the concept spearheaded by owner and restaurateur Hanif Harji.
The restaurant will encompass a takeout and retail component as well as standard dine-in service. Coffee, smoothies, salads and sandwiches will be available from the takeout area, the retail section stocked with house spices, pickles, local artisan products and potted plants by Botany Floral Studio.
Shook
