Someone dressed as the Joker is stealing from Toronto restaurants

If only the Bat Signal were real.

One particular Toronto restaurant, Wafels & More in Kensington Market, would have found themselves putting out the call recently, but it appears Batman doesn't deal with petty thievery pulled off by real jokers in fake Joker makeup.

A video posted to Facebook earlier this week shows security footage of a man with his face made up like the Joker walking into the restaurant, interacting with staff and then nabbing their tips as soon as no one was around.

One comment on the video reads, "This painted face person hits up many places along Bloor West. He will attempt to enter 'staff only' areas and take whatever possible. He also does drugs in restaurant washrooms. Heads up."

Someone dressed as the Joker was filmed stealing money from a #Toronto restaurant https://t.co/KKlgbxYAo8 pic.twitter.com/AVKuNgqTtF — blogTO (@blogTO) May 8, 2019

The Facebook post makes a plea for solutions on how to secure the tip jar or make tips more difficult to steal, and suggestions sadly range from instituting a "tip hole" to false bottoms and Velcro.

C'mon, we're not at Gotham level yet, right Toronto?

Owner Christophe Stevens was not on site, otherwise he says he would have kicked the thief out himself since he had to throw him out of Wafels & More just a couple weeks ago.

He says he's going to screw the tip jar to the counter, since, with summer approaching, he anticipates this type of activity will only increase. The store was hit last year as well, by someone caught on video stealing their tips.

Wafels & More also received a fake $100 bill last week, so they're on the lookout when it comes to large bills and American currency as well.