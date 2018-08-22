Someone just walked into a Toronto waffle joint and took all their money

The owner of Kensington Belgian waffle spot Wafels & More wasn’t so much saying “L’eggo my Eggo” as “l’eggo my cash” the other day.

Security footage posted to Facebook by owner Christophe Stevens shows a relatively ordinary-looking adult male calmly walking behind the counter and stealing twenties from the till.

The culprit isn’t even in a hurry to leave in the footage, walking further into the business and even interacting briefly with a staff member before leaving.

Some just walked into a #Toronto waffle joint and took all their money https://t.co/dPJbViHNEQ pic.twitter.com/oLEzl0OWkb — blogTO (@blogTO) August 22, 2018

Responses to the Facebook video (which was posted by Stevens with the intention of warning other Kensington businesses about the criminal) range from sympathy to downright victim blaming.

While many are arguing that the till should have been locked, that staff should have been behind the counter, that there should have been more staff present (the list goes on and on), others insist that theft happens regardless and emphasis should be on sharing tips to prevent future incidents.

That, and catching the thief, who is clearly identifiable from the footage and likely by the staff member.

Stevens himself said in a comment on the video, “Just to be clear I do not blame my staff at all! Besides myself for not taking proper measurements. Having a business is a learning curve and lesson learned. Just wanted to share the individual.”

When reached out to for comment, he elaborated that “these things go hand in hand with running a business in the big city.”

That is to say, this is far from the first time the business has been targeted.

Recently, the front window was smashed at 5 a.m. resulting in thousands of dollars of damage, though only $50 was stolen. Just a couple days ago a woman ran out with the tip jar, though staff were able to apprehend her on the street.

The thief from the security footage got away with $150, but Wafels & More has since adapted their policies on keeping cash in the till and overnight.