Feeding the GTA is helping people ask for and give away free food

Food insecurity is an issue that many Canadians struggle with, but a new Facebook group is attempting to change that.

Feeding the GTA is a group that describes itself as "a safe, non-judgmental space for people to ask for food, and to give back to our community."

How it works is simple: have some food lying around the house that you don't want to go to waste? Easy, just make a post on the Facebook group.

From leftover home cooked meals, to canned goods—people simply make a post offering their extra food to a good home and other users can quickly claim it by leaving a comment or sending a quick message.

And for those who are hungry and in search of a good meal, they're welcome to post on the page to ask if anyone has any food to share.

All food items are free to take and asking to trade items or asking for anything in return is prohibited.