Ex-con visits Toronto restaurant after hearing good reviews in prison

Online reviews are all well and good, but nothing beats word of mouth when it comes to attracting new customers — even if straight out of prison.

Pearl Diver, a hip seafood restaurant and oyster bar in Toronto's King East neighbourhood, posted an anecdote on Instagram this week about something they were happy to hear from a diner.

"A man just walked into the restaurant and said: 'I just got out of prison and a guy named Donnie in there says you have the BEST burger'," reads the post. "Reviews from the inside!"

While predominantly a seafood restaurant, Pearl Diver does have an impressive signature hamburger.

Called, fittingly, the "Pearl Diver Burger," the $20 dish features dry-aged beef, caramelized onions, arugula, pickles, and a "secret sauce." Mennonite bacon, smoked cheddar or house kimchi are optional.

People who follow the restaurant on Instagram are tickled by (and seem to agree with) Donnie's recommendation.

"You can't pay for those kind of reviews," wrote one. "Best burger in town," wrote another.

You can find out for yourself what the hype is about at 100 Adelaide Street East. Tell them Donnie sent you.