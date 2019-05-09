Popular Montreal chain for halal subs coming to Toronto

Halal burgers and hulking sandwiches are coming to Toronto by way of a popular Montreal chain Centrale Bergham, which looks like it's shaping up to open soon.

Centrale Bergham signage has taken over the storefront at 482 Queen Street West, which shares the building with the fancy new Taco Bell near Queen and Spadina.

It might sound more like a boutique in Europe than a burger joint, but Centrale Bergham has become increasingly popular for its subs-meet-pita sandwiches, which are made from something called "kebab bread."

They also have a slew of 'worldly' mayo-based sauces like the Moroccan, the Samura, and the Algerian, with varying spice levels.

Meat options are different than your usual fillings: expect protein like tandoor and merguez sausage.

They also have a thing called 'Berghies,' which are half-sized subs, for the conscientious eaters.

This new store will be the first in Toronto, though according to Bergham's website, the chain may also be opening up another location by Yonge and Wellesley, where one of Toronto's oldest bookstores used to be.