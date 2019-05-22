Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fresh on spadina

A car just slammed into one of Toronto's favourite restaurants

Motorists are once again being advised to avoid the intersection of Queen and Spadina in downtown Toronto this morning rush hour on account of a messy incident.

Police closed off all lanes of Spadina Avenue between Richmond Street and Queen Street West just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle plowed into the front of a popular vegetarian restaurant: Fresh on Spadina.

The car that slammed into the storefront was towed away around 8 a.m., according to police, and no serious injuries have been reported.

All roads have since reopened, but traffic, which had been backed up all the way to Front Street for more than an hour, remains heavy in the area.

Fresh on Spadina, which opened just south of Queen in 2006, is one of Toronto's OG plant-based restaurants and the second ever of the fast-expanding food chain's five Canadian locations.

The restaurant only just reopened in January after significant renovations and an expansion that nearly doubled its total size.

Fresh has yet to respond to a request for comment regarding the extent of damages caused this morning, or if the restaurant will be open today.

Shreya Kalra

