Toronto vegetarian chain opening first restaurant in U.S.

One of Toronto's best vegetarian restaurants is officially expanding to the land of herbivores: Los Angeles.

Fresh is slated to open a new location in ultra-trendy West Hollywood, according to a new license application to California's department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The restaurant is expected to take over a standalone store that once housed the Italian spot Serafina at 8768 Sunset Boulevard West.

As Toronto's foremost spot for veggie bowls and quinoa onion rings (even Meghan Markle's a fan), Fresh already has five stores in TO, including West Queen West and a newly renovated location on Spadina.

This sixth store expected to in the U.S. marks Fresh's first foray outside of the city.