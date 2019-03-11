Toronto vegetarian chain opening first restaurant in U.S.
One of Toronto's best vegetarian restaurants is officially expanding to the land of herbivores: Los Angeles.
Fresh is slated to open a new location in ultra-trendy West Hollywood, according to a new license application to California's department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The restaurant is expected to take over a standalone store that once housed the Italian spot Serafina at 8768 Sunset Boulevard West.
As Toronto's foremost spot for veggie bowls and quinoa onion rings (even Meghan Markle's a fan), Fresh already has five stores in TO, including West Queen West and a newly renovated location on Spadina.
This sixth store expected to in the U.S. marks Fresh's first foray outside of the city.
Jesse Milns of Fresh on Front
